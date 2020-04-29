Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) Stock Holdings Increased by Mercer Capital Advisers Inc.

Mercer Capital Advisers Inc. grew its holdings in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 1.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 69,849 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 922 shares during the period. Johnson & Johnson comprises 6.8% of Mercer Capital Advisers Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Mercer Capital Advisers Inc.’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $9,159,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kessler Investment Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. acquired a new position in Johnson & Johnson during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC raised its position in Johnson & Johnson by 38.2% during the first quarter. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares during the period. Finally, Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC raised its position in Johnson & Johnson by 50.8% during the first quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC now owns 374 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares during the period. 69.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $170.00 to $160.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “buy” rating and set a $168.00 price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Tuesday. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $153.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. Finally, SVB Leerink dropped their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $172.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $162.80.

In other Johnson & Johnson news, Director William D. Perez bought 500 shares of Johnson & Johnson stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $127.69 per share, for a total transaction of $63,845.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,030 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,046,870.70. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Michael E. Sneed sold 58,128 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.39, for a total transaction of $8,683,741.92. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 107,511 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,061,068.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.27% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Johnson & Johnson stock opened at $150.48 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The stock has a market cap of $406.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.03, a P/E/G ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 0.65. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $137.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $140.18. Johnson & Johnson has a 52 week low of $109.16 and a 52 week high of $157.00.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 14th. The company reported $2.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $20.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.48 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 24.47% and a return on equity of 40.01%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.10 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Johnson & Johnson will post 7.68 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 26th will be issued a $1.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 22nd. This represents a $4.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.68%. This is a positive change from Johnson & Johnson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.95. Johnson & Johnson’s payout ratio is currently 43.78%.

Johnson & Johnson Company Profile

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches and develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the health care field worldwide. It operates in three segments: Consumer, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S brand; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DABAO, JOHNSON'S Adult, LE PETITE MARSEILLAIS, NEUTROGENA, and OGX brands; over-the-counter medicines, including acetaminophen products under the TYLENOL brand; cold, flu, and allergy products under the SUDAFED brand; allergy products under the BENADRYL and ZYRTEC brands; ibuprofen products under the MOTRIN IB brand; and acid reflux products under the PEPCID brand.

