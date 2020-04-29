JPMorgan Chase & Co. Boosts NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) Price Target to $111.00

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) had its price objective raised by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $105.00 to $111.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the semiconductor provider’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target would indicate a potential upside of 7.04% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on NXPI. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 target price on shares of NXP Semiconductors in a research report on Monday. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Raymond James cut their target price on NXP Semiconductors from $145.00 to $115.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 6th. SunTrust Banks raised their price objective on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $139.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Finally, S&P Equity Research boosted their price target on NXP Semiconductors from $145.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Friday, January 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $122.17.

NXPI traded up $5.36 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $103.70. 859,880 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,203,936. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $86.91 and its 200 day moving average is $113.66. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. NXP Semiconductors has a one year low of $58.41 and a one year high of $139.59. The firm has a market cap of $27.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 123.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.48.

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 3rd. The semiconductor provider reported $1.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.28. NXP Semiconductors had a return on equity of 24.05% and a net margin of 2.76%. The firm had revenue of $2.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.28 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.13 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that NXP Semiconductors will post 4.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NXPI. First Personal Financial Services lifted its position in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 356.0% during the 4th quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 342 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 267 shares in the last quarter. Covenant Multifamily Offices LLC bought a new position in shares of NXP Semiconductors during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. bought a new stake in NXP Semiconductors during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Legacy Bridge LLC bought a new stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC bought a new position in NXP Semiconductors during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Institutional investors own 91.06% of the company’s stock.

NXP Semiconductors N.V., a semiconductor company, provides high performance mixed signal solutions for radio frequency (RF), analog, power management, interface, security, and digital processing products worldwide. The company offers products for audio and visual head-end unit applications, such as single-chip radio solutions, multi-standard radios, audio amplifiers and power analog products, and i.MX applications processors; in-vehicle networking products; two-way secure entry products; various sensors and microcontrollers; power management solutions; battery cell controllers; and solutions for radar, vision, vehicle-to-vehicle, and vehicle-to-infrastructure systems.

