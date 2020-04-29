JPMorgan Chase & Co. Cuts TAL Education Group (NYSE:TAL) Price Target to $60.00

TAL Education Group (NYSE:TAL) had its price target dropped by equities researchers at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $61.00 to $60.00 in a report released on Wednesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price would indicate a potential upside of 11.26% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. CLSA downgraded shares of TAL Education Group from an “outperform” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $65.00 to $49.00 in a report on Monday, April 13th. Deutsche Bank assumed coverage on TAL Education Group in a research report on Friday, February 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $68.00 target price for the company. Macquarie upgraded shares of TAL Education Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $40.00 to $56.60 in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 price objective (up previously from $47.00) on shares of TAL Education Group in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Finally, Bank of America upgraded TAL Education Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $57.21.

NYSE:TAL traded up $2.09 on Wednesday, hitting $53.93. 71,604 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,572,146. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $51.40 and a 200-day moving average price of $49.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The company has a market cap of $29.39 billion, a PE ratio of 283.86 and a beta of 0.32. TAL Education Group has a 1 year low of $30.78 and a 1 year high of $59.76.

TAL Education Group (NYSE:TAL) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.14). The business had revenue of $857.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $860.53 million. TAL Education Group had a return on equity of 4.12% and a net margin of 3.29%. The business’s revenue was up 18.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.17 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that TAL Education Group will post 0.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TAL. PARK CIRCLE Co lifted its stake in TAL Education Group by 97.7% during the 4th quarter. PARK CIRCLE Co now owns 85,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,352,000 after acquiring an additional 42,000 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP grew its stake in TAL Education Group by 35.8% in the 4th quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 69,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,107,000 after buying an additional 18,342 shares in the last quarter. Foresters Investment Management Company Inc. boosted its stake in TAL Education Group by 263.6% in the 4th quarter. Foresters Investment Management Company Inc. now owns 842,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,401,000 after purchasing an additional 611,000 shares during the period. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of TAL Education Group by 12.5% in the fourth quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 204,222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,248,000 after acquiring an additional 22,638 shares during the period. Finally, Ascend Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of TAL Education Group in the fourth quarter worth $2,507,000. 62.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About TAL Education Group

TAL Education Group provides K-12 after-school tutoring services in the People's Republic of China. It offers tutoring services to K-12 students covering various academic subjects, including mathematics, physics, chemistry, biology, history, geography, political science, English, and Chinese. The company also provides tutoring services primarily through small classes under the Xueersi, Mobby, and Firstleap brand names; personalized premium services under Izhikang name; and online courses.

