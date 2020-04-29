JPMorgan Chase & Co. Increases D. R. Horton (NYSE:DHI) Price Target to $42.00

D. R. Horton (NYSE:DHI) had its price objective upped by investment analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $38.00 to $42.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the construction company’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective would suggest a potential downside of 13.49% from the company’s previous close.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on DHI. Cfra lowered their price target on D. R. Horton from $63.00 to $51.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price target (up from $65.00) on shares of D. R. Horton in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on D. R. Horton from $37.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Raymond James lowered D. R. Horton from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group upgraded D. R. Horton from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $54.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.59.

Shares of D. R. Horton stock traded up $1.62 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $48.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,839,015 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,245,991. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 7.13. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $37.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $50.94. The firm has a market cap of $15.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.31. D. R. Horton has a one year low of $25.51 and a one year high of $62.54.

D. R. Horton (NYSE:DHI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The construction company reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.18. D. R. Horton had a return on equity of 16.92% and a net margin of 9.74%. The firm had revenue of $4.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.48 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.93 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that D. R. Horton will post 4.37 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Barbara K. Allen sold 940 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.57, for a total value of $51,295.80. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,590 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $359,616.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael W. Hewatt sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.83, for a total value of $247,320.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,423 shares in the company, valued at $273,474.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 5,610 shares of company stock worth $329,287 over the last three months. 6.96% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Dupont Capital Management Corp lifted its holdings in D. R. Horton by 58.0% during the 1st quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 54,391 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,849,000 after buying an additional 19,965 shares in the last quarter. Unison Advisors LLC acquired a new position in D. R. Horton during the 1st quarter worth $1,064,000. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in D. R. Horton by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 36,426 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,238,000 after buying an additional 2,714 shares in the last quarter. Estate Counselors LLC acquired a new position in D. R. Horton during the 1st quarter worth $284,000. Finally, Watchman Group Inc. lifted its holdings in D. R. Horton by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Watchman Group Inc. now owns 43,680 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,485,000 after buying an additional 1,410 shares in the last quarter. 85.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

D.R. Horton, Inc operates as a homebuilding company in East, Midwest, Southeast, South Central, Southwest, and West regions in the United States. It engages in the acquisition and development of land; and construction and sale of homes in 27 states and 81 markets in the United States under the names of D.R.

