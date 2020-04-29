JPMorgan Chase & Co. Raises Mercury Systems (NASDAQ:MRCY) Price Target to $86.00

Mercury Systems (NASDAQ:MRCY) had its price objective boosted by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $72.00 to $86.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the technology company’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target suggests a potential downside of 1.35% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Mercury Systems from $87.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Mercury Systems from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Mercury Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on shares of Mercury Systems from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $84.33.

Shares of NASDAQ:MRCY traded up $2.18 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $87.18. 70,121 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 295,146. The company has a quick ratio of 3.63, a current ratio of 5.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The company has a market capitalization of $4.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 73.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.91. The business’s 50 day moving average is $72.68 and its 200-day moving average is $74.21. Mercury Systems has a 1-year low of $52.24 and a 1-year high of $89.98.

Mercury Systems (NASDAQ:MRCY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The technology company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.08. Mercury Systems had a net margin of 8.55% and a return on equity of 7.19%. The business had revenue of $208.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $199.17 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.50 EPS. Mercury Systems’s revenue was up 19.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Mercury Systems will post 1.75 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Mark Aslett sold 6,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.78, for a total value of $411,125.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 291,063 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,146,124.14. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders sold a total of 18,750 shares of company stock worth $1,428,625 in the last three months. Company insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in Mercury Systems during the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mercury Systems in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mercury Systems during the first quarter worth about $44,000. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC grew its position in shares of Mercury Systems by 250.0% during the second quarter. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC now owns 700 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp grew its position in shares of Mercury Systems by 25.4% during the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 844 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. 96.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Mercury Systems, Inc provides sensor and safety critical mission processing subsystems for various critical defense and intelligence programs in the United States. Its products and solutions are deployed in approximately 300 programs with 25 defense contractors. The company's principal programs include Aegis, Patriot, Surface Electronic Warfare Improvement Program, Gorgon Stare, Predator, F-35, Reaper, F-16 SABR, E2D Hawkeye, Paveway, Filthy Buzzard, PGK, ProVision, P1, and AIDEWS.

