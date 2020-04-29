JPMorgan Chase & Co. Raises T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW) Price Target to $110.00

T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW) had its target price raised by equities researchers at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $101.00 to $110.00 in a report released on Wednesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage currently has an “underweight” rating on the asset manager’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price would indicate a potential downside of 5.27% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on TROW. Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of T. Rowe Price Group from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $120.00 to $84.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. Bank of America decreased their price objective on T. Rowe Price Group from $118.00 to $98.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on T. Rowe Price Group to $115.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Deutsche Bank lowered their price objective on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $110.00 to $108.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $111.55.

Shares of TROW traded up $2.22 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $116.12. The stock had a trading volume of 225,107 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,389,130. The firm has a market cap of $25.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.27, a P/E/G ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 6.78 and a current ratio of 6.78. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $100.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $118.41. T. Rowe Price Group has a 12-month low of $82.51 and a 12-month high of $139.82.

T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The asset manager reported $1.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.79 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $1.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.43 billion. T. Rowe Price Group had a return on equity of 29.45% and a net margin of 37.69%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.87 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that T. Rowe Price Group will post 6.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other T. Rowe Price Group news, VP Christopher D. Alderson sold 56,998 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.51, for a total transaction of $7,837,794.98. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 400,508 shares in the company, valued at $55,073,855.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TROW. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI raised its holdings in T. Rowe Price Group by 70.4% in the 4th quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 230 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the period. Adirondack Trust Co. raised its stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 606.1% in the first quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 233 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. bought a new position in T. Rowe Price Group during the third quarter valued at about $27,000. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC lifted its stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 66.7% during the 2nd quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 250 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 52.7% in the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 252 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.57% of the company’s stock.

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to individuals, institutional investors, retirement plans, financial intermediaries, and institutions. It launches and manages equity and fixed income mutual funds. The firm invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe.

