JPMorgan Chase & Co. Trims ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH (NYSE:NLY) Target Price to $8.50

ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH (NYSE:NLY) had its price objective lowered by research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $10.50 to $8.50 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective suggests a potential upside of 36.00% from the company’s current price.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on NLY. Bank of America upgraded ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. UBS Group boosted their price target on ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH from $8.50 to $9.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.30.

NYSE:NLY traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $6.25. 3,068,205 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 23,003,300. ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH has a 52 week low of $3.51 and a 52 week high of $10.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.51 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.93 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 0.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.54.

ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH (NYSE:NLY) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $454.16 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $419.65 million. ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH had a negative net margin of 57.11% and a positive return on equity of 11.53%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.29 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH will post 0.93 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora boosted its holdings in shares of ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH by 40.9% in the 1st quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora now owns 6,898 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 2,004 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its stake in ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH by 45.5% in the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 20,819 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $106,000 after acquiring an additional 6,515 shares during the period. Cowen Prime Services LLC acquired a new stake in ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH in the first quarter valued at about $63,000. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH by 198.4% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 16,846 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 11,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Garner Asset Management Corp raised its holdings in shares of ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. Garner Asset Management Corp now owns 243,515 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,235,000 after acquiring an additional 13,250 shares during the last quarter. 53.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Annaly Capital Management, Inc, a diversified capital manager, invests in and finances residential and commercial assets. The company invests in various types of agency mortgage-backed securities, non-agency residential mortgage assets, and residential mortgage loans; and originates and invests in commercial mortgage loans, securities, and other commercial real estate investments.

