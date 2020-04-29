JPMorgan Chase & Co. Trims Daqo New Energy (NYSE:DQ) Target Price to $69.00

Daqo New Energy (NYSE:DQ) had its price objective dropped by equities research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $75.00 to $69.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the semiconductor company’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price suggests a potential upside of 42.71% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Roth Capital increased their price objective on Daqo New Energy from $55.00 to $70.00 in a report on Thursday, March 12th. ValuEngine lowered Daqo New Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised Daqo New Energy from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $63.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets started coverage on Daqo New Energy in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $67.33.

Shares of DQ traded up $0.21 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $48.35. The company had a trading volume of 3,277 shares, compared to its average volume of 204,712. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $50.90 and its 200 day moving average price is $50.64. Daqo New Energy has a 52 week low of $30.75 and a 52 week high of $81.46. The stock has a market cap of $514.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.25, a PEG ratio of 0.19 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

Daqo New Energy (NYSE:DQ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 11th. The semiconductor company reported $1.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.81. The business had revenue of $118.92 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $118.80 million. Daqo New Energy had a return on equity of 6.18% and a net margin of 8.44%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.16 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Daqo New Energy will post 8.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Legal & General Group Plc purchased a new stake in shares of Daqo New Energy in the third quarter valued at $33,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in Daqo New Energy by 20.3% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,370 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Preferred LLC acquired a new position in Daqo New Energy in the fourth quarter worth approximately $103,000. Rational Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Daqo New Energy by 18.4% in the first quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 5,800 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $109,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Shell Asset Management Co. acquired a new position in shares of Daqo New Energy during the 1st quarter worth $112,000. 47.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Daqo New Energy

Daqo New Energy Corp., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells polysilicon and wafers in the People's Republic of China. It operates through two segments, Polysilicon and Wafers. The company offers polysilicon to photovoltaic product manufacturers who further process its polysilicon into ingots, wafers, cells, and modules for solar power solutions.

