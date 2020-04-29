Juniper Networks (NYSE:JNPR) Price Target Raised to $27.00 at Raymond James

Juniper Networks (NYSE:JNPR) had its price target upped by equities researchers at Raymond James from $26.00 to $27.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the network equipment provider’s stock. Raymond James’ price objective would indicate a potential upside of 12.78% from the stock’s previous close.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $23.00 price target on shares of Juniper Networks in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on shares of Juniper Networks from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Co cut their target price on shares of Juniper Networks from $27.00 to $25.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Juniper Networks from $26.50 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Finally, Barclays restated a “hold” rating and set a $25.00 target price on shares of Juniper Networks in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Juniper Networks currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.67.

Shares of JNPR stock opened at $23.94 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $20.80 and a 200-day moving average price of $23.37. Juniper Networks has a 52 week low of $15.20 and a 52 week high of $28.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.86 billion, a PE ratio of 23.94, a P/E/G ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a quick ratio of 2.08, a current ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Juniper Networks (NYSE:JNPR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The network equipment provider reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by ($0.02). Juniper Networks had a return on equity of 9.16% and a net margin of 7.76%. The company had revenue of $998.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.26 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Juniper Networks will post 1.07 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Juniper Networks news, SVP Brian Martin sold 13,576 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.09, for a total value of $313,469.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Juniper Networks by 4.2% in the first quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 11,396 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $257,000 after purchasing an additional 464 shares during the period. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Juniper Networks by 26.1% in the fourth quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 2,443 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 505 shares in the last quarter. World Asset Management Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Juniper Networks by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 28,959 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $713,000 after buying an additional 612 shares in the last quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Juniper Networks by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 14,488 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $357,000 after buying an additional 615 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV lifted its holdings in shares of Juniper Networks by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 35,703 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $879,000 after buying an additional 680 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.68% of the company’s stock.

Juniper Networks, Inc designs, develops, and sells network products and services worldwide. The company offers various routing products, such as ACX series universal access routers to deploy new high-bandwidth services; MX series Ethernet routers that functions as a universal edge platform; PTX series packet transport routers; cloud customer premises equipment; and NorthStar controllers.

