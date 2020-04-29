Kansas City Life Insurance Co (OTCMKTS:KCLI) Declares $0.27 Quarterly Dividend

Kansas City Life Insurance Co (OTCMKTS:KCLI) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, April 27th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Thursday, May 7th will be given a dividend of 0.27 per share by the financial services provider on Wednesday, May 13th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.96%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 6th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:KCLI traded down $1.70 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $27.30. 900 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,292. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $31.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $264.26 million, a PE ratio of 10.83 and a beta of 0.43. Kansas City Life Insurance has a 12-month low of $23.06 and a 12-month high of $35.85.

Get Kansas City Life Insurance alerts:

Separately, ValuEngine raised Kansas City Life Insurance from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 26th.

Kansas City Life Insurance Company Profile

Kansas City Life Insurance Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a life insurance company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Individual Insurance, Group Insurance, and Old American. The company offers term, return of premium, universal, indexed universal, variable universal, and whole life insurance products, as well as annuities.

Further Reading: How a Put Option Works

Receive News & Ratings for Kansas City Life Insurance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kansas City Life Insurance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.