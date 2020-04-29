KARMA Market Capitalization Tops $798,757.67 (KARMA)

KARMA (CURRENCY:KARMA) traded 1.6% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on April 29th. Over the last week, KARMA has traded down 41.5% against the US dollar. KARMA has a total market cap of $798,757.67 and $2,876.00 worth of KARMA was traded on exchanges in the last day. One KARMA coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000002 BTC on exchanges including $5.60, $50.98, $13.77 and $24.68.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get KARMA alerts:

MicroBitcoin (MBC) traded 10.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Groestlcoin (GRS) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00001899 BTC.

Diamond (DMD) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00003343 BTC.

Riecoin (RIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0070 or 0.00000093 BTC.

FairGame (FAIR) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000017 BTC.

KARMA Profile

KARMA is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Groestl hashing algorithm. It was first traded on February 3rd, 2014. KARMA’s total supply is 8,462,823,687 coins and its circulating supply is 5,450,532,381 coins. The official message board for KARMA is medium.com/@hello_11092. KARMA’s official Twitter account is @KarmaBlockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for KARMA is www.karmaapp.io. The Reddit community for KARMA is /r/KARMAEOS and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

KARMA Coin Trading

KARMA can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: $51.55, $10.39, $13.77, $33.94, $32.15, $7.50, $20.33, $24.43, $24.68, $5.60, $18.94 and $50.98. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as KARMA directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade KARMA should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase KARMA using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for KARMA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for KARMA and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.