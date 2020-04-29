Kathryn (Kathy) Lisson Purchases 6,000 Shares of QBE Insurance Group Ltd (ASX:QBE) Stock

QBE Insurance Group Ltd (ASX:QBE) insider Kathryn (Kathy) Lisson bought 6,000 shares of QBE Insurance Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of A$7.95 ($5.64) per share, with a total value of A$47,700.00 ($33,829.79).

The company has a current ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 41.63. The firm has a market cap of $10.22 billion and a P/E ratio of 18.82. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is A$9.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is A$12.12. QBE Insurance Group Ltd has a 52 week low of A$7.13 ($5.06) and a 52 week high of A$15.19 ($10.77).

The firm also recently announced a Final dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 9th were paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.79%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 5th. QBE Insurance Group’s payout ratio is 125.30%.

About QBE Insurance Group

QBE Insurance Group Limited underwrites general insurance and reinsurance risks worldwide. It operates through North American Operations, European Operations, Australian & New Zealand Operations, Asia Pacific Operations, and Equator Re segments. The company offers personal, including home, motor, and compulsory third party motor insurance; health and accident, and renewable energy insurance; and commercial and specialist general insurance.

