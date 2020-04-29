KCS Wealth Advisory Reduces Holdings in iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:IGSB)

KCS Wealth Advisory cut its stake in iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:IGSB) by 9.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 27,264 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,750 shares during the quarter. iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF makes up approximately 1.5% of KCS Wealth Advisory’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. KCS Wealth Advisory’s holdings in iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $1,428,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in IGSB. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 16,277 shares of the company’s stock worth $873,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares during the last quarter. First Personal Financial Services raised its holdings in iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 8,293 shares of the company’s stock worth $434,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares during the last quarter. Canal Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Canal Capital Management LLC now owns 10,071 shares of the company’s stock worth $527,000 after buying an additional 239 shares during the period. Iberiabank Corp grew its position in shares of iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Iberiabank Corp now owns 7,279 shares of the company’s stock worth $390,000 after buying an additional 242 shares during the period. Finally, Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC now owns 7,438 shares of the company’s stock worth $399,000 after buying an additional 254 shares during the period.

Shares of IGSB stock traded up $0.14 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $53.63. 2,459,708 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,322,794. iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $47.21 and a fifty-two week high of $55.00. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $52.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $53.40.

