KCS Wealth Advisory Trims Stock Position in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS)

KCS Wealth Advisory trimmed its holdings in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) by 13.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 32,967 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 5,193 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley accounts for about 1.1% of KCS Wealth Advisory’s holdings, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. KCS Wealth Advisory’s holdings in Morgan Stanley were worth $1,121,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Morgan Stanley by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 120,246,188 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,146,985,000 after acquiring an additional 308,911 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Morgan Stanley by 25.2% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 18,798,443 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $960,977,000 after purchasing an additional 3,786,107 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Morgan Stanley by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 18,264,111 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $931,655,000 after purchasing an additional 65,726 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in Morgan Stanley by 9.5% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 16,266,898 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $831,564,000 after buying an additional 1,412,864 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Morgan Stanley by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 13,736,207 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $702,195,000 after acquiring an additional 761,119 shares during the period. 84.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of MS traded up $0.66 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $40.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 15,872,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,714,602. The company has a market cap of $61.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.48, a PEG ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.60, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $36.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $46.52. Morgan Stanley has a 52-week low of $27.20 and a 52-week high of $57.57.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 16th. The financial services provider reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $9.49 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.82 billion. Morgan Stanley had a net margin of 16.01% and a return on equity of 10.77%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.33 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Morgan Stanley will post 3.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 30th will be given a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.11%.

In related news, Director Stephen J. Luczo bought 19,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 17th. The shares were bought at an average price of $38.68 per share, for a total transaction of $734,920.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 193,121 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,469,920.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Jeffrey S. Brodsky sold 18,174 shares of Morgan Stanley stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.57, for a total value of $737,319.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 141,863 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,755,381.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have purchased a total of 119,000 shares of company stock worth $5,467,420 over the last three months. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

MS has been the topic of several analyst reports. Societe Generale raised shares of Morgan Stanley from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. Deutsche Bank reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $49.00 price objective (down from $51.00) on shares of Morgan Stanley in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Morgan Stanley from $64.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. JMP Securities lowered shares of Morgan Stanley from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, January 13th. Finally, Cfra lowered their target price on shares of Morgan Stanley from $59.00 to $44.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.29.

Morgan Stanley Profile

Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. The company operates through Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management segments.

