Keurig Dr Pepper’s (KDP) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at Barclays

Keurig Dr Pepper (NYSE:KDP)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by equities researchers at Barclays in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, AnalystRatings.com reports.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on KDP. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday. ValuEngine raised shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 6th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday. SunTrust Banks reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 price target on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $30.56.

NYSE:KDP opened at $27.11 on Wednesday. Keurig Dr Pepper has a fifty-two week low of $18.98 and a fifty-two week high of $32.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.38 billion, a PE ratio of 32.66, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a fifty day moving average of $24.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of $27.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a current ratio of 0.35.

Keurig Dr Pepper (NYSE:KDP) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 27th. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.02. Keurig Dr Pepper had a net margin of 10.51% and a return on equity of 7.68%. The business had revenue of $2.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.55 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.25 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Keurig Dr Pepper will post 1.36 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Keurig Dr Pepper news, Director Olivier Goudet bought 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 10th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $24.36 per share, with a total value of $487,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 40,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $974,400. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 438.7% during the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 878 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 715 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA raised its position in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 150.0% during the 4th quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 112.0% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 707 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. 21.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Keurig Dr Pepper

Keurig Dr Pepper Inc operates as a beverage company in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Beverage Concentrates, Packaged Beverages, Latin America Beverages, and Coffee Systems. The Beverage Concentrates segment manufactures and sells beverage concentrates. This segment also manufactures beverage concentrates into syrup.

