KeyCorp Increases Pinduoduo (NASDAQ:PDD) Price Target to $65.00

Pinduoduo (NASDAQ:PDD) had its target price hoisted by investment analysts at KeyCorp from $50.00 to $65.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. KeyCorp’s price target points to a potential upside of 33.03% from the stock’s current price. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on PDD. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $43.00 target price on shares of Pinduoduo in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Pinduoduo from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Citigroup downgraded Pinduoduo from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $43.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on Pinduoduo in a research note on Friday, March 20th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised Pinduoduo from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $52.50 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, April 20th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Pinduoduo currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $40.51.

Get Pinduoduo alerts:

PDD stock traded up $0.80 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $48.86. 4,898,402 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,721,640. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $39.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $38.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $53.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -58.17 and a beta of 0.91. Pinduoduo has a one year low of $18.46 and a one year high of $53.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.85.

Pinduoduo (NASDAQ:PDD) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 11th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $1.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.71 billion. Pinduoduo had a negative net margin of 23.14% and a negative return on equity of 27.59%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Pinduoduo will post -0.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PDD. IDG China Venture Capital Fund IV Associates L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Pinduoduo in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $366,109,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pinduoduo in the first quarter valued at approximately $148,510,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Pinduoduo in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $70,492,000. Tairen Capital Ltd increased its stake in shares of Pinduoduo by 3,108.9% in the fourth quarter. Tairen Capital Ltd now owns 1,604,468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,681,000 after buying an additional 1,554,468 shares during the period. Finally, Trivest Advisors Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Pinduoduo in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $50,679,000. 16.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Pinduoduo Company Profile

Pinduoduo Inc operates an e-commerce platform in the People's Republic of China. It also operates Pinduoduo, a mobile platform that offers a range of priced merchandise. The company was formerly known as Walnut Street Group Holding Limited and changed its name to Pinduoduo Inc in July 2018. Pinduoduo Inc was founded in 2015 and is based in Shanghai, the People's Republic of China.

Further Reading: Is it better to buy a fund with a higher or lower NAV?

Receive News & Ratings for Pinduoduo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pinduoduo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.