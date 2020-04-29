Kforce (KFRC) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Kforce (NASDAQ:KFRC) is set to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, May 6th. Analysts expect Kforce to post earnings of $0.42 per share for the quarter. Kforce has set its Q1 2020

Pre-Market guidance at 0.42-0.42 EPS.Investors that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Kforce (NASDAQ:KFRC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 20th. The business services provider reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.05. Kforce had a net margin of 9.71% and a return on equity of 29.96%. The business had revenue of $335.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $319.44 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.38 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Kforce to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NASDAQ:KFRC traded up $2.23 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $31.82. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 14,467 shares, compared to its average volume of 125,790. The firm has a market cap of $688.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.60 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 2.89 and a quick ratio of 2.89. The company has a 50-day moving average of $26.79 and a 200-day moving average of $35.25. Kforce has a 12 month low of $20.60 and a 12 month high of $42.64.

A number of research firms have weighed in on KFRC. BidaskClub upgraded Kforce from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. ValuEngine lowered Kforce from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut Kforce from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 8th. SunTrust Banks decreased their price target on Kforce from $42.00 to $30.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 3rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their price target on Kforce from $42.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Kforce has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $37.33.

About Kforce

Kforce Inc provides professional staffing services and solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates through Technology (Tech), Finance and Accounting (FA), and Government Solutions (GS) segments. The Tech segment provides temporary staffing and permanent placement services to its clients primarily in the areas of information technology, such as systems/applications architecture and development, project management, enterprise data management, business intelligence, artificial intelligence, machine learning, network architecture, and security.

