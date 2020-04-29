Kilroy Realty (NYSE:KRC) Given New $75.00 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Kilroy Realty (NYSE:KRC) had its price objective dropped by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $85.00 to $75.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price would indicate a potential upside of 18.40% from the company’s previous close.

KRC has been the subject of several other research reports. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Kilroy Realty in a report on Thursday, April 16th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $62.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Kilroy Realty from $95.00 to $71.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. BTIG Research cut Kilroy Realty from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut Kilroy Realty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut Kilroy Realty from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $53.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, April 6th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $75.29.

KRC traded up $0.80 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $63.35. 43,197 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,070,867. Kilroy Realty has a fifty-two week low of $45.96 and a fifty-two week high of $88.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $61.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $77.07. The company has a market capitalization of $6.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.24, a PEG ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.90.

Kilroy Realty (NYSE:KRC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.30. Kilroy Realty had a return on equity of 4.47% and a net margin of 23.34%. The firm had revenue of $220.24 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $209.78 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Kilroy Realty will post 3.98 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Kilroy Realty by 253.6% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,860 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $118,000 after purchasing an additional 1,334 shares in the last quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Kilroy Realty by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC now owns 145,927 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $9,296,000 after acquiring an additional 4,702 shares during the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund lifted its holdings in shares of Kilroy Realty by 24.4% during the 1st quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 82,994 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,287,000 after acquiring an additional 16,282 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Kilroy Realty by 804.4% during the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,551,734 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $98,845,000 after acquiring an additional 1,380,151 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio lifted its position in Kilroy Realty by 2.8% in the first quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 457,788 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $29,161,000 after purchasing an additional 12,524 shares during the last quarter. 96.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Kilroy Realty Corporation (KRC), a publicly traded real estate investment trust and member of the S&P MidCap 400 Index, is one of the West Coast's premier landlords. The company has over 70 years of experience developing, acquiring and managing office and mixed-use real estate assets. The company provides physical work environments that foster creativity and productivity and serves a broad roster of dynamic, innovation-driven tenants, including technology, entertainment, digital media and health care companies.

