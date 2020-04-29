Kin Price Hits $0.0000 on Top Exchanges (KIN)

Kin (CURRENCY:KIN) traded down 6.1% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on April 29th. Kin has a market cap of $8.22 million and $74,113.00 worth of Kin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Kin token can now be purchased for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges including Stellar Decentralized Exchange, Stellarport, EtherDelta (ForkDelta) and HitBTC. During the last seven days, Kin has traded down 26.4% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Kin alerts:

Innovative Bioresearch Classic (INNBCL) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00002695 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00012324 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $201.48 or 0.02481921 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.82 or 0.00207173 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $5.06 or 0.00062334 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0698 or 0.00000860 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.75 or 0.00046217 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0156 or 0.00000192 BTC.

About Kin

Kin’s launch date was May 25th, 2017. Kin’s total supply is 10,000,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,214,839,705,290 tokens. The official website for Kin is kinecosystem.org. The official message board for Kin is medium.com/kinfoundation. Kin’s official Twitter account is @kin_foundation. The Reddit community for Kin is /r/KinFoundation and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Kin Token Trading

Kin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: OTCBTC, Allbit, HitBTC, Fatbtc, IDEX, COSS, Bancor Network, Stellarport, YoBit, DDEX, Mercatox, EtherDelta (ForkDelta), CoinFalcon and Stellar Decentralized Exchange. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Kin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Kin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Kin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Kin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.