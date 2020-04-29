Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:KNSA) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.15 EPS

Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:KNSA) released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.48) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.63) by $0.15, MarketWatch Earnings reports.

Shares of NASDAQ:KNSA traded down $1.29 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $19.54. 290,600 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 282,106. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $16.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.25. The company has a market cap of $1.16 billion, a PE ratio of -6.62 and a beta of -0.57. Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $5.01 and a 12-month high of $22.32.

In other news, SVP John F. Paolini sold 22,477 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.27, for a total transaction of $410,654.79. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 40,477 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $739,514.79. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Sanj K. Patel sold 33,115 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total value of $662,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 104,113 shares of company stock worth $1,996,978 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 70.63% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on KNSA shares. ValuEngine raised Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 30th. BidaskClub raised Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. Bank of America began coverage on Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $25.00.

Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals, Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovering, acquiring, developing, and commercializing therapeutic medicines for patients suffering from debilitating diseases with significant unmet medical need worldwide. Its clinical-stage product candidates include Rilonacept, which is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of recurrent pericarditis, an inflammatory cardiovascular disease; Mavrilimumab, a monoclonal antibody for the treatment of giant cell arteritis; and KPL-716, a monoclonal antibody, which is in Phase 1a/1b clinical trial for the treatment of prurigo nodularis and atopic dermatitis.

