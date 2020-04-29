Kirkland Lake Gold (KL) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

Kirkland Lake Gold (TSE:KL) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, May 6th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of C$1.05 per share for the quarter.

Kirkland Lake Gold (TSE:KL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The company reported C$1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.17 by C($0.01). The firm had revenue of C$544.21 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$541.05 million.

Shares of TSE:KL traded up C$0.19 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching C$60.88. 1,154,494 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,967,268. The company has a market cap of $16.31 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a current ratio of 1.91. Kirkland Lake Gold has a one year low of C$25.67 and a one year high of C$67.87. The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$46.40 and a 200 day moving average of C$53.15.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Scotiabank lowered their target price on Kirkland Lake Gold from C$67.00 to C$56.00 in a report on Friday, February 21st. Eight Capital reduced their price target on Kirkland Lake Gold from C$70.00 to C$62.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. Canaccord Genuity upgraded Kirkland Lake Gold from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Kirkland Lake Gold from C$58.00 to C$61.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Finally, National Bank Financial upped their price target on Kirkland Lake Gold from C$63.00 to C$64.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$60.73.

About Kirkland Lake Gold

Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of gold properties. It owns and operates four underground gold mines, including the Macassa, Holt, and Taylor mines located in northeastern Ontario, Canada; and the Fosterville Mine located in Victoria, Australia, as well as three milling facilities in Canada and Australia.

