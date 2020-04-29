Kirkland Lake Gold (KL) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Kirkland Lake Gold (NYSE:KL) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, May 6th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.74 per share for the quarter. Parties that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Kirkland Lake Gold (NYSE:KL) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The company reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.89 by ($0.01). Kirkland Lake Gold had a return on equity of 36.90% and a net margin of 40.59%. The business had revenue of $412.38 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $414.47 million. On average, analysts expect Kirkland Lake Gold to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of KL traded up $0.43 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $43.81. The stock had a trading volume of 218,573 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,216,899. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.82 billion, a PE ratio of 16.04, a PEG ratio of 4.33 and a beta of 0.45. Kirkland Lake Gold has a 12 month low of $18.02 and a 12 month high of $51.08. The company’s 50-day moving average is $32.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $39.74.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Kirkland Lake Gold from $50.00 to $42.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. ValuEngine lowered shares of Kirkland Lake Gold from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. CIBC upgraded shares of Kirkland Lake Gold from a “neutral” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Kirkland Lake Gold from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. Finally, Canaccord Genuity raised shares of Kirkland Lake Gold from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $49.15.

Kirkland Lake Gold Company Profile

Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of gold properties. It owns and operates four underground gold mines, including the Macassa, Holt, and Taylor mines located in northeastern Ontario, Canada; and the Fosterville Mine located in Victoria, Australia, as well as three milling facilities in Canada and Australia.

