Kite Realty Group Trust (KRG) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG) will release its earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, May 6th. Analysts expect Kite Realty Group Trust to post earnings of $0.38 per share for the quarter. Kite Realty Group Trust has set its FY 2020

After-Hours guidance at 1.48-1.52 EPS and its FY20 guidance at $1.48 to $1.52 EPS.Persons that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by ($0.18). Kite Realty Group Trust had a negative return on equity of 0.04% and a negative net margin of 0.16%. The company had revenue of $75.27 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $73.17 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.48 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 13.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Kite Realty Group Trust to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

KRG stock opened at $9.46 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $638.60 million, a P/E ratio of -946.00, a P/E/G ratio of 3.97 and a beta of 1.36. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $9.78 and a 200-day moving average price of $16.01. Kite Realty Group Trust has a 1-year low of $6.87 and a 1-year high of $19.77.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 27th were paid a $0.317 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 26th. This represents a $1.27 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 13.40%. Kite Realty Group Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 76.51%.

KRG has been the subject of several analyst reports. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Kite Realty Group Trust from $19.50 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Kite Realty Group Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Bank of America upgraded Kite Realty Group Trust from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Compass Point lowered Kite Realty Group Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $15.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Kite Realty Group Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.20.

In related news, CFO R Fear Heath purchased 6,000 shares of Kite Realty Group Trust stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 26th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $16.18 per share, with a total value of $97,080.00. Corporate insiders own 2.11% of the company’s stock.

About Kite Realty Group Trust

Kite Realty Group Trust is a full-service, vertically integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) that provides communities with convenient and beneficial shopping experiences. We connect consumers to tenants in desirable markets through our portfolio of neighborhood, community, and lifestyle centers.

