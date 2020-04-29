KKR & Co Inc (KKR) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

KKR & Co Inc (NYSE:KKR) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, May 6th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.42 per share for the quarter. Individual interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

KKR & Co Inc (NYSE:KKR) last released its earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The asset manager reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.03. KKR & Co Inc had a net margin of 47.50% and a return on equity of 4.24%. The business had revenue of $490.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $477.15 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.55 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect KKR & Co Inc to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get KKR & Co Inc alerts:

KKR opened at $26.12 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.27 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $28.16. KKR & Co Inc has a 1-year low of $15.55 and a 1-year high of $34.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 1.68.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Barclays raised shares of KKR & Co Inc from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $37.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “top pick” rating and issued a $43.00 target price (up previously from $40.00) on shares of KKR & Co Inc in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Cfra boosted their target price on KKR & Co Inc from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on KKR & Co Inc from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of KKR & Co Inc from $30.00 to $25.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $33.38.

In other KKR & Co Inc news, CFO Robert H. Lewin purchased 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 28th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $28.38 per share, for a total transaction of $1,419,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 54,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,532,520. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Phorm Investors L.P. Kkr purchased 1,250,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 12th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $4.00 per share, for a total transaction of $5,000,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 39.34% of the company’s stock.

KKR & Co Inc Company Profile

KKR & Co L.P. is a private equity and real estate investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. It specializes in acquisitions, leveraged buyouts, management buyouts, credit special situations, growth equity, mature, mezzanine, distressed, turnaround, lower middle market and middle market investments.

Recommended Story: What is a Lock-Up Period?

Receive News & Ratings for KKR & Co Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KKR & Co Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.