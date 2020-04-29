Knoll Inc Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.04 (NYSE:KNL)

Knoll Inc (NYSE:KNL) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, April 27th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.04 per share by the business services provider on Tuesday, June 30th. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 12th.

Knoll has increased its dividend payment by an average of 4.3% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years. Knoll has a dividend payout ratio of 45.0% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings.

Shares of Knoll stock traded up $1.12 on Wednesday, reaching $12.04. 36,600 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 431,782. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 1.17. The company’s 50-day moving average is $10.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.45. The firm has a market cap of $526.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.95 and a beta of 1.97. Knoll has a 1-year low of $7.74 and a 1-year high of $28.30.

Knoll (NYSE:KNL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 27th. The business services provider reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.06. Knoll had a return on equity of 23.32% and a net margin of 4.21%. The business had revenue of $340.00 million for the quarter.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Sidoti raised their price objective on Knoll from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Cfra downgraded shares of Knoll from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. ValuEngine raised Knoll from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Knoll from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.67.

About Knoll

Knoll, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, markets, and sells commercial and residential furniture, accessories, and coverings for the workplace and residential markets in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Office and Lifestyle segments.

