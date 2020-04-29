Knowledge Leaders Capital LLC Purchases Shares of 10,467 3M Co (NYSE:MMM)

Knowledge Leaders Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of 3M Co (NYSE:MMM) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 10,467 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $1,429,000. 3M makes up 4.6% of Knowledge Leaders Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Tsfg LLC increased its stake in shares of 3M by 52.7% in the first quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 200 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares during the period. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of 3M in the first quarter worth $28,000. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of 3M in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC increased its stake in shares of 3M by 211.3% in the first quarter. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC now owns 221 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. Finally, Kessler Investment Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of 3M in the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.20% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Michael G. Vale sold 6,250 shares of 3M stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.17, for a total value of $994,812.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 53,804 shares in the company, valued at $8,563,982.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael F. Roman sold 8,906 shares of 3M stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.00, for a total transaction of $1,442,772.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 48,152 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,800,624. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 17,123 shares of company stock valued at $2,748,744 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MMM traded down $1.35 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $156.26. 3,974,695 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,499,193. 3M Co has a twelve month low of $114.04 and a twelve month high of $192.19. The stock has a market cap of $88.36 billion, a PE ratio of 20.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.00. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $140.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $160.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79.

3M (NYSE:MMM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The conglomerate reported $2.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.03 by $0.13. 3M had a net margin of 14.22% and a return on equity of 51.39%. The business had revenue of $8.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.86 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.23 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that 3M Co will post 8.12 EPS for the current year.

MMM has been the topic of several analyst reports. Deutsche Bank raised their price target on shares of 3M from $158.00 to $163.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of 3M from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of 3M from $175.00 to $156.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of 3M from $165.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of 3M from $143.00 to $148.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $167.00.

3M Profile

3M Company operates as a technology company worldwide. The company's Industrial segment offers tapes, abrasives, adhesives, ceramics, sealants, specialty materials, purification products, closure systems, acoustic systems products, automotive components, abrasion-resistant films, and paint finishing and detailing products.

