Kosmos Energy (NYSE:KOS) Price Target Lowered to $3.60 at Berenberg Bank

Kosmos Energy (NYSE:KOS) had its target price reduced by equities researchers at Berenberg Bank from $9.00 to $3.60 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the oil and gas producer’s stock. Berenberg Bank’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 149.13% from the company’s current price.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Investec lowered shares of Kosmos Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on shares of Kosmos Energy from $1.80 to $1.55 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Barclays cut Kosmos Energy from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $1.40 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Capital One Financial lowered shares of Kosmos Energy from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, Raymond James downgraded Kosmos Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $3.16.

Get Kosmos Energy alerts:

KOS stock traded up $0.15 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $1.45. The stock had a trading volume of 5,024,446 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,011,610. Kosmos Energy has a fifty-two week low of $0.50 and a fifty-two week high of $7.55. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.39, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $526.63 million, a PE ratio of -10.46 and a beta of 2.88.

Kosmos Energy (NYSE:KOS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 24th. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $460.22 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $435.30 million. Kosmos Energy had a negative return on equity of 2.44% and a negative net margin of 3.69%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Kosmos Energy will post -0.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Steven Sterin acquired 50,000 shares of Kosmos Energy stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 6th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $1.95 per share, for a total transaction of $97,500.00. Also, CEO Andrew G. Inglis bought 300,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 10th. The stock was bought at an average price of $1.06 per share, with a total value of $318,000.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,127,994 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,255,673.64. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased a total of 385,000 shares of company stock valued at $454,350 over the last 90 days. 4.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC grew its position in Kosmos Energy by 90.6% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 60,187,482 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $374,967,000 after acquiring an additional 28,613,476 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors acquired a new position in shares of Kosmos Energy during the 3rd quarter worth $208,942,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Kosmos Energy by 9,534.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,272,898 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $101,717,000 after acquiring an additional 15,114,381 shares in the last quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Kosmos Energy during the fourth quarter worth approximately $60,519,000. Finally, Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC grew its position in Kosmos Energy by 74.0% in the second quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 23,018,322 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $144,324,000 after acquiring an additional 9,788,958 shares during the period. 90.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Kosmos Energy Company Profile

Kosmos Energy Ltd., a deepwater independent oil and gas exploration and production company, focuses along the Atlantic Margins. Its primary assets include production offshore Ghana, Equatorial Guinea, and U.S. Gulf of Mexico, as well as a gas development offshore Mauritania and Senegal. The company also maintains an exploration program balanced between proven basin infrastructure-led exploration, emerging basins, and frontier basins.

See Also: Book Value Of Equity Per Share – BVPS Explained



Receive News & Ratings for Kosmos Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kosmos Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.