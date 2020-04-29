Lanxess (ETR:LXS) PT Set at €64.00 by Warburg Research

Lanxess (ETR:LXS) has been assigned a €64.00 ($74.42) price objective by equities research analysts at Warburg Research in a report released on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Warburg Research’s price target indicates a potential upside of 39.01% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Barclays set a €48.00 ($55.81) price target on Lanxess and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. HSBC set a €67.00 ($77.91) price target on shares of Lanxess and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. Berenberg Bank set a €45.00 ($52.33) price target on shares of Lanxess and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. UBS Group set a €43.00 ($50.00) price objective on Lanxess and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a €50.00 ($58.14) target price on Lanxess and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of €53.50 ($62.21).

Lanxess stock traded up €1.14 ($1.33) during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting €46.04 ($53.53). 262,033 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 312,027. The company’s fifty day moving average price is €38.16 and its 200-day moving average price is €52.98. Lanxess has a fifty-two week low of €25.68 ($29.86) and a fifty-two week high of €64.58 ($75.09). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 107.41, a current ratio of 2.45 and a quick ratio of 1.49. The company has a market cap of $3.93 billion and a PE ratio of 19.75.

LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft, a specialty chemicals company, develops, manufactures, and markets chemical intermediates, specialty chemicals, and plastics worldwide. It operates in five segments: Advanced Intermediates, Specialty Additives, Performance Chemicals, Engineering Materials, and ARLANXEO. The Advanced Intermediates segment offers high-grade intermediates for the agrochemical and coating industries; fine chemicals as precursors and intermediates for the pharmaceutical, agrochemical, and specialty chemical industries; customer-specific specialties; organometallics; and tire chemicals.

