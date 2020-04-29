Laredo Petroleum (LPI) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Laredo Petroleum (NYSE:LPI) is set to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, May 6th. Analysts expect Laredo Petroleum to post earnings of $0.09 per share for the quarter. Persons that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Laredo Petroleum (NYSE:LPI) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $218.12 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $208.02 million. Laredo Petroleum had a positive return on equity of 15.51% and a negative net margin of 40.90%. The firm’s revenue was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.16 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Laredo Petroleum to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NYSE LPI opened at $0.80 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $178.64 million, a P/E ratio of -0.54 and a beta of 2.55. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $0.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.75. Laredo Petroleum has a 1-year low of $0.33 and a 1-year high of $3.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.17.

LPI has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. TheStreet lowered Laredo Petroleum from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Raymond James downgraded Laredo Petroleum from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 9th. Siebert Williams Shank restated a “hold” rating on shares of Laredo Petroleum in a report on Thursday, February 13th. MKM Partners raised shares of Laredo Petroleum from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, April 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co cut their target price on Laredo Petroleum from $5.00 to $4.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $3.99.

About Laredo Petroleum

Laredo Petroleum, Inc, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and natural gas properties in the Permian Basin of West Texas, the United States. The company also provides midstream and marketing services comprising transportation and marketing of oil and natural gas; and natural gas lift systems, crude oil and natural gas gathering, and water delivery and takeaway services.

