Lawson Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAWS) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Lawson Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAWS) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 43,200 shares, an increase of 13.1% from the March 31st total of 38,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 25,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.7 days. Currently, 0.5% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Shares of NASDAQ LAWS traded up $2.14 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $34.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 27,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,801. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $29.64 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $43.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 1.87 and a quick ratio of 0.89. Lawson Products has a 1 year low of $24.52 and a 1 year high of $58.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $272.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.39.

Lawson Products (NASDAQ:LAWS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The industrial products company reported ($0.34) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.56). Lawson Products had a net margin of 1.95% and a return on equity of 12.37%. The business had revenue of $88.57 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $90.15 million. Analysts anticipate that Lawson Products will post 1.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have weighed in on LAWS. TheStreet lowered shares of Lawson Products from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Lawson Products from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Lawson Products from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 3rd. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of Lawson Products from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $50.00.

In related news, CEO Michael G. Decata bought 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 2nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $39.58 per share, with a total value of $98,950.00. Also, major shareholder King Luther Capital Management bought 11,600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $34.59 per share, with a total value of $401,244.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 17,100 shares of company stock valued at $600,574. 49.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of LAWS. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. purchased a new position in Lawson Products in the fourth quarter worth approximately $65,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Lawson Products during the fourth quarter worth approximately $208,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in Lawson Products during the fourth quarter worth approximately $229,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in Lawson Products during the fourth quarter worth approximately $240,000. Finally, Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Lawson Products during the fourth quarter worth approximately $266,000. Institutional investors own 86.00% of the company’s stock.

Lawson Products Company Profile

Lawson Products, Inc distributes products and services to the industrial, commercial, institutional, and government maintenance, repair, and operations marketplace in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Mexico, and the Caribbean. It operates in two segments, Lawson and Bolt. The company's products include fastening systems, fluid power products, specialty chemicals, cutting tools and abrasives, electrical products, aftermarket automotive supplies, safety products, welding and metal repair products, and other products.

