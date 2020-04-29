Lennox International Inc. (NYSE:LII) Short Interest Update

Lennox International Inc. (NYSE:LII) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,070,000 shares, an increase of 13.1% from the March 31st total of 1,830,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 465,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.4 days. Approximately 6.0% of the company’s shares are short sold.

NYSE:LII traded up $3.08 on Wednesday, reaching $190.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 349,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 427,424. The firm has a market cap of $7.06 billion, a PE ratio of 21.12, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.99. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $190.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $232.67. Lennox International has a 1-year low of $163.40 and a 1-year high of $298.49.

Get Lennox International alerts:

Lennox International (NYSE:LII) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 20th. The construction company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.09 by ($0.53). The firm had revenue of $723.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $761.04 million. Lennox International had a negative return on equity of 160.44% and a net margin of 9.42%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.68 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Lennox International will post 7.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 1st were given a dividend of $0.77 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 31st. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.62%. Lennox International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.52%.

A number of research firms recently commented on LII. William Blair reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Lennox International in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. TheStreet downgraded Lennox International from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, April 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Lennox International from $160.00 to $130.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. UBS Group upgraded Lennox International from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $198.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on Lennox International from $201.00 to $195.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $206.17.

In other news, COO Elliot S. Zimmer sold 843 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total transaction of $168,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 2,647 shares in the company, valued at $529,400. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP John D. Torres sold 3,116 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total value of $623,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 7,128 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,425,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of LII. Redwood Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Lennox International by 37.1% in the third quarter. Redwood Investment Management LLC now owns 3,228 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $784,000 after buying an additional 874 shares during the period. Resources Management Corp CT ADV acquired a new stake in shares of Lennox International during the 3rd quarter valued at $134,000. Selz Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lennox International during the 4th quarter valued at $13,194,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Lennox International by 12.5% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,350 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,525,000 after acquiring an additional 1,150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Squar Milner Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Lennox International by 234.0% during the 4th quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 334 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $81,000 after acquiring an additional 234 shares in the last quarter. 67.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Lennox International

Lennox International, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of products for heating, ventilation, air conditioning, and refrigeration. It operates through the following business segments: Residential Heating and Cooling, Commercial Heating and Cooling, and Refrigeration. The Residential Heating and Cooling segment manufactures and markets furnaces, air conditioners, heat pumps, packaged heating and cooling systems, equipment, and accessories.

Featured Story: Calculating net profit and net profit margin ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Lennox International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lennox International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.