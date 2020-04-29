LEOcoin Price Reaches $0.14 on Major Exchanges (LC4)

LEOcoin (CURRENCY:LC4) traded 2.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on April 29th. In the last week, LEOcoin has traded flat against the U.S. dollar. One LEOcoin coin can now be bought for about $0.14 or 0.00001643 BTC on exchanges including TOPBTC, LEOxChange, C-CEX and Bit-Z. LEOcoin has a total market capitalization of $205,178.95 and $3,353.00 worth of LEOcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $8,311.97 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $209.34 or 0.02518492 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $251.00 or 0.03019795 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $47.42 or 0.00570520 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $65.03 or 0.00782333 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00012684 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.52 or 0.00078412 BTC.

HedgeTrade (HEDG) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.09 or 0.00025093 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $45.73 or 0.00550201 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000029 BTC.

LEOcoin Coin Profile

LEOcoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the ScryptJane hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 17th, 2014. LEOcoin’s total supply is 21,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,501,964 coins. LEOcoin’s official website is www.leocoin.org. The Reddit community for LEOcoin is /r/leocoinorg and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. LEOcoin’s official Twitter account is @LEOcoinORG and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling LEOcoin

LEOcoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: C-CEX, LEOxChange, Livecoin, TOPBTC and Bit-Z. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as LEOcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire LEOcoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase LEOcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

