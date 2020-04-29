Leonard Rickey Investment Advisors P.L.L.C. Boosts Stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB)

Leonard Rickey Investment Advisors P.L.L.C. raised its position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB) by 4.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 498,899 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 22,810 shares during the period. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF accounts for about 20.5% of Leonard Rickey Investment Advisors P.L.L.C.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Leonard Rickey Investment Advisors P.L.L.C. owned 0.38% of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF worth $26,392,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. LS Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 58.5% during the 4th quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 542 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. James Investment Research Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 2.5% during the first quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 8,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $436,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. RiverGlades Family Offices LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. RiverGlades Family Offices LLC now owns 61,910 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,315,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. Cpwm LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. Cpwm LLC now owns 4,264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $228,000 after buying an additional 217 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Efficient Advisors LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Efficient Advisors LLC now owns 5,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $278,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF stock traded down $0.22 on Wednesday, hitting $52.22. The stock had a trading volume of 1,276,922 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,829,550. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $52.05 and its 200 day moving average price is $53.42. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $44.00 and a 52-week high of $55.41.

