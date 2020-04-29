Leonard Rickey Investment Advisors P.L.L.C. Decreases Position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB)

Leonard Rickey Investment Advisors P.L.L.C. trimmed its position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB) by 2.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 45,076 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 994 shares during the quarter. iShares National Muni Bond ETF makes up about 4.0% of Leonard Rickey Investment Advisors P.L.L.C.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Leonard Rickey Investment Advisors P.L.L.C.’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $5,094,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MUB. Exchange Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 34.3% in the first quarter. Exchange Capital Management Inc. now owns 11,656 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,317,000 after purchasing an additional 2,979 shares during the period. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC raised its holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 4.6% in the first quarter. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC now owns 9,052 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,023,000 after purchasing an additional 401 shares during the period. CWM LLC raised its holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 58.1% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 8,406 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $950,000 after purchasing an additional 3,088 shares during the period. Wealth Advisors of Iowa LLC acquired a new stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the first quarter worth $987,000. Finally, Sheets Smith Wealth Management raised its holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 7.3% in the first quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management now owns 11,019 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,245,000 after purchasing an additional 745 shares during the period.

Get iShares National Muni Bond ETF alerts:

MUB traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $111.29. The stock had a trading volume of 1,273,288 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,977,368. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $111.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $113.76. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $100.03 and a 1-year high of $118.15.

About iShares National Muni Bond ETF

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

Featured Article: Why do company’s buyback their stock?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MUB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares National Muni Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares National Muni Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.