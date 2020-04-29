Leonard Rickey Investment Advisors P.L.L.C. Has $32.93 Million Position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Leonard Rickey Investment Advisors P.L.L.C. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) by 50.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 228,867 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 76,991 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF makes up about 25.5% of Leonard Rickey Investment Advisors P.L.L.C.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. Leonard Rickey Investment Advisors P.L.L.C. owned about 0.09% of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF worth $32,925,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of IJH. Eqis Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $103,388,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 8,426,716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,734,388,000 after buying an additional 457,631 shares in the last quarter. Madison Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $89,479,000. Annex Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 822.6% during the 4th quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC now owns 473,258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,976,000 after buying an additional 421,963 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 7,735,817 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,592,186,000 after buying an additional 411,886 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF alerts:

Shares of IJH stock traded up $6.86 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $169.47. 2,333,540 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,346,669. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $146.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $187.27. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $117.87 and a 12-month high of $210.86.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 26th were issued a $0.8009 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 25th. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.89%.

About iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

See Also: Consumer Price Index (CPI)

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.