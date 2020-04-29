LGI Homes Inc (NASDAQ:LGIH) Stock Position Boosted by Montgomery Investment Management Inc.

Montgomery Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in LGI Homes Inc (NASDAQ:LGIH) by 11.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 110,240 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,250 shares during the period. LGI Homes comprises approximately 3.2% of Montgomery Investment Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Montgomery Investment Management Inc. owned about 0.44% of LGI Homes worth $4,977,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of LGIH. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in LGI Homes during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in LGI Homes by 43.6% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 946 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 287 shares during the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. lifted its position in LGI Homes by 19.8% in the 4th quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 2,430 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $172,000 after purchasing an additional 402 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in shares of LGI Homes by 13.3% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 2,828 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $200,000 after buying an additional 332 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in shares of LGI Homes by 32.7% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,918 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $206,000 after buying an additional 719 shares in the last quarter. 84.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get LGI Homes alerts:

LGI Homes stock traded up $7.88 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $63.31. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 729,039 shares, compared to its average volume of 444,008. LGI Homes Inc has a 52 week low of $33.00 and a 52 week high of $95.72. The company has a current ratio of 12.55, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $48.91 and a 200-day moving average price of $71.19. The stock has a market cap of $1.40 billion, a PE ratio of 7.92 and a beta of 0.98.

LGI Homes (NASDAQ:LGIH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The financial services provider reported $2.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.34 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $605.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $559.73 million. LGI Homes had a return on equity of 23.62% and a net margin of 9.72%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 42.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.72 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that LGI Homes Inc will post 6.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on LGIH. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of LGI Homes from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $39.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Wedbush upgraded shares of LGI Homes from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $83.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Monday, April 6th. TheStreet lowered shares of LGI Homes from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. BidaskClub lowered shares of LGI Homes from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reduced their price target on shares of LGI Homes from $102.00 to $42.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $58.00.

About LGI Homes

LGI Homes, Inc engages in the design, construction, and sale of new homes in Texas, Arizona, Florida, Georgia, New Mexico, North Carolina, South Carolina, Colorado, Washington, Tennessee, Minnesota, Oklahoma, Alabama, California, Oregon, and Nevada. It offers entry-level homes, such as detached homes and townhomes, and move-up homes under the LGI Homes brand name; and luxury series homes under the Terrata Homes brand name.

Featured Story: Hedge Funds – Risk or Reward?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LGIH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for LGI Homes Inc (NASDAQ:LGIH).

Receive News & Ratings for LGI Homes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LGI Homes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.