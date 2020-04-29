Liberty Braves Group Series C (NASDAQ:BATRK) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Liberty Braves Group Series C (NASDAQ:BATRK) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 223,500 shares, an increase of 15.6% from the March 31st total of 193,400 shares. Approximately 0.6% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 204,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.1 days.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Liberty Braves Group Series C by 305.8% in the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,110 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 1,590 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new position in Liberty Braves Group Series C in the 4th quarter worth approximately $63,000. First Bank & Trust increased its holdings in Liberty Braves Group Series C by 33.1% in the 1st quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 7,195 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $137,000 after buying an additional 1,791 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in Liberty Braves Group Series C by 41.2% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,938 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $146,000 after buying an additional 1,441 shares during the period. Finally, We Are One Seven LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Liberty Braves Group Series C during the 4th quarter worth approximately $206,000. Institutional investors own 74.63% of the company’s stock.

Get Liberty Braves Group Series C alerts:

Several research firms have recently issued reports on BATRK. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Liberty Braves Group Series C from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Liberty Braves Group Series C from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Thursday, March 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Liberty Braves Group Series C from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Liberty Braves Group Series C from $28.00 to $19.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 17th.

BATRK opened at $19.80 on Wednesday. Liberty Braves Group Series C has a 52-week low of $13.20 and a 52-week high of $30.03. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $17.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $25.89.

Liberty Braves Group Series C (NASDAQ:BATRK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The financial services provider reported ($0.86) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by ($1.63). The company had revenue of $34.00 million for the quarter. On average, analysts anticipate that Liberty Braves Group Series C will post -3.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Liberty Braves Group Series C

The Liberty Braves Group, through its subsidiary, Braves Holdings, LLC, owns the Atlanta Braves Major League Baseball Club, stadium, and mixed use development project. The company is based in Englewood, Colorado. The Liberty Braves Group is a subsidiary of Liberty Media Corporation.

Featured Article: What is a Lock-Up Period?

Receive News & Ratings for Liberty Braves Group Series C Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Liberty Braves Group Series C and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.