Limelight Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:LLNW) Short Interest Up 16.7% in April

Limelight Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:LLNW) saw a large increase in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,230,000 shares, an increase of 16.7% from the March 31st total of 5,340,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,880,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.3 days. Approximately 5.4% of the company’s shares are short sold.

LLNW opened at $5.21 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $5.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.71. The company has a market cap of $654.74 million, a PE ratio of -52.10 and a beta of 1.35. Limelight Networks has a 1 year low of $2.20 and a 1 year high of $6.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 2.19 and a current ratio of 2.19.

Limelight Networks (NASDAQ:LLNW) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The information services provider reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $57.01 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $54.66 million. Limelight Networks had a negative net margin of 5.94% and a negative return on equity of 7.95%. The company’s revenue was up 31.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.04) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Limelight Networks will post -0.06 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Limelight Networks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.25 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. B. Riley upped their price objective on shares of Limelight Networks from $6.50 to $7.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. William Blair assumed coverage on shares of Limelight Networks in a research note on Friday, March 6th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. ValuEngine raised shares of Limelight Networks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of Limelight Networks from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Limelight Networks presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $6.57.

In other Limelight Networks news, Director Jeffrey T. Fisher sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.60, for a total value of $112,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 342,231 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,916,493.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director David Peterschmidt sold 29,594 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.71, for a total transaction of $198,575.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 191,151 shares in the company, valued at $1,282,623.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 160,025 shares of company stock worth $1,013,466. 10.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of LLNW. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC acquired a new stake in Limelight Networks during the 4th quarter worth approximately $9,444,000. Driehaus Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Limelight Networks in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $9,262,000. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Limelight Networks in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $5,164,000. Cowen Prime Services LLC acquired a new stake in Limelight Networks in the first quarter valued at approximately $3,981,000. Finally, Royce & Associates LP grew its position in Limelight Networks by 44.1% in the fourth quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 2,000,953 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $8,164,000 after acquiring an additional 612,181 shares in the last quarter. 78.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Limelight Networks, Inc provides content delivery and related services and solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers services and solutions for businesses to deliver their digital content across Internet, mobile, social, and other digital initiatives.

