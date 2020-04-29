Lindbrook Capital LLC Has $9.55 Million Stock Position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 10.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 37,553 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,572 shares during the period. Apple makes up approximately 3.6% of Lindbrook Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest position. Lindbrook Capital LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $9,549,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Apple during the 4th quarter worth $13,759,345,000. Wealth Quarterback LLC acquired a new position in Apple during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,783,310,000. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Apple by 29,161.0% during the fourth quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 16,895,866 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $57,543,000 after buying an additional 16,838,124 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Apple by 23.3% during the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,532,304 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $2,505,440,000 after buying an additional 1,610,137 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of Apple by 9.2% in the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 14,039,994 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $4,122,844,000 after purchasing an additional 1,183,091 shares during the last quarter. 60.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on AAPL. Nomura Securities upped their target price on shares of Apple from $225.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their target price on shares of Apple from $150.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. BidaskClub raised shares of Apple from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. Macquarie lowered shares of Apple from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $300.00 price target on shares of Apple in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and thirty have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $288.19.

In related news, Director Arthur D. Levinson sold 1,429 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $304.11, for a total value of $434,573.19. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,134,712 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $345,077,266.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 9,137 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $285.12, for a total transaction of $2,605,141.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 92,690 shares of company stock valued at $23,812,159 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:AAPL opened at $278.58 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1,218.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.00, a P/E/G ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.17. Apple Inc. has a 12-month low of $170.27 and a 12-month high of $327.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $262.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $277.81.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The iPhone maker reported $4.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.54 by $0.45. Apple had a return on equity of 60.19% and a net margin of 21.49%. The company had revenue of $91.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $88.41 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $4.18 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Apple Inc. will post 12.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

