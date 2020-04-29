Liquidity Network (LQD) Price Hits $0.0160 on Major Exchanges

Liquidity Network (CURRENCY:LQD) traded 4.5% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on April 29th. In the last seven days, Liquidity Network has traded 9.4% higher against the US dollar. One Liquidity Network token can now be purchased for $0.0160 or 0.00000193 BTC on major exchanges including IDEX, Bilaxy, Hotbit and LATOKEN. Liquidity Network has a market capitalization of $855,114.96 and $46,207.00 worth of Liquidity Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Innovative Bioresearch Classic (INNBCL) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00002650 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00012117 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $202.23 or 0.02432978 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $17.00 or 0.00204518 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded up 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.19 or 0.00062492 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0715 or 0.00000860 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.76 or 0.00045276 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0157 or 0.00000189 BTC.

Liquidity Network Token Profile

Liquidity Network’s launch date was November 1st, 2015. Liquidity Network’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 53,334,645 tokens. Liquidity Network’s official message board is medium.com/@liquidity.network. The official website for Liquidity Network is liquidity.network. Liquidity Network’s official Twitter account is @tech_liquid.

Buying and Selling Liquidity Network

Liquidity Network can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: LATOKEN, IDEX, Bilaxy and Hotbit. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Liquidity Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Liquidity Network should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Liquidity Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

