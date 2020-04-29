Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC Buys 3,695 Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) by 30.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 15,780 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,695 shares during the period. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF comprises approximately 0.9% of Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 16th largest position. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $3,737,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 78.7% in the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 84 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Independence Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Valley National Advisers Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Savior LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Spectrum Management Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000.

Get Vanguard S&P 500 ETF alerts:

Shares of VOO traded down $1.34 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $262.56. The company had a trading volume of 5,836,049 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,205,844. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $243.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $278.96. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 12-month low of $200.55 and a 12-month high of $311.59.

About Vanguard S&P 500 ETF

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

See Also: How are capital gains distributions different for tax-deferred account?

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.