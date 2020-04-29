LivaNova (NASDAQ:LIVN) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.10 EPS

LivaNova (NASDAQ:LIVN) issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.10), MarketWatch Earnings reports. LivaNova had a negative net margin of 14.31% and a positive return on equity of 9.47%. The firm had revenue of $242.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $241.00 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.54 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. LivaNova updated its FY 2020

Pre-Market guidance to 1.40-1.70 EPS and its FY20 guidance to $1.40-1.70 EPS.

NASDAQ LIVN traded down $2.84 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $53.53. 1,221,819 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 507,704. The stock has a market cap of $2.76 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.63 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 1.07. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $48.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $67.73. LivaNova has a 1 year low of $33.40 and a 1 year high of $87.45.

In other LivaNova news, CEO Damien Mcdonald sold 1,000 shares of LivaNova stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.00, for a total transaction of $68,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 64,016 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,353,088. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.41% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on LIVN. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $66.00 target price on shares of LivaNova in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $114.00 target price on shares of LivaNova in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Zacks Investment Research lowered LivaNova from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on LivaNova from $80.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded LivaNova from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $78.86.

LivaNova Company Profile

LivaNova PLC, a medical device company, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells therapeutic solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Cardiovascular (CV) and Neuromodulation (NM). The CV segment develops, produces, and sells cardiopulmonary products, including heart-lung machines, oxygenators, perfusion tubing sets, cannulae, and accessories, as well as related equipment and disposables for autotransfusion and autologous blood washing for neonatal, pediatric, and adult patients.

