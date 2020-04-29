LivaNova (NASDAQ:LIVN) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.10 EPS

LivaNova (NASDAQ:LIVN) issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.10), MarketWatch Earnings reports. LivaNova had a negative net margin of 14.31% and a positive return on equity of 9.47%. The firm had revenue of $242.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $241.00 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.54 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. LivaNova updated its FY 2020
Pre-Market guidance to 1.40-1.70 EPS and its FY20 guidance to $1.40-1.70 EPS.
NASDAQ LIVN traded down $2.84 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $53.53. 1,221,819 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 507,704. The stock has a market cap of $2.76 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.63 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 1.07. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $48.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $67.73. LivaNova has a 1 year low of $33.40 and a 1 year high of $87.45.
In other LivaNova news, CEO Damien Mcdonald sold 1,000 shares of LivaNova stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.00, for a total transaction of $68,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 64,016 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,353,088. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.41% of the stock is owned by insiders.
A number of research firms recently issued reports on LIVN. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $66.00 target price on shares of LivaNova in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $114.00 target price on shares of LivaNova in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Zacks Investment Research lowered LivaNova from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on LivaNova from $80.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded LivaNova from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $78.86.
LivaNova Company Profile
LivaNova PLC, a medical device company, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells therapeutic solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Cardiovascular (CV) and Neuromodulation (NM). The CV segment develops, produces, and sells cardiopulmonary products, including heart-lung machines, oxygenators, perfusion tubing sets, cannulae, and accessories, as well as related equipment and disposables for autotransfusion and autologous blood washing for neonatal, pediatric, and adult patients.
