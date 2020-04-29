LSB Industries (LXU) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

LSB Industries (NYSE:LXU) will post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, May 6th. Analysts expect LSB Industries to post earnings of ($0.78) per share for the quarter. Persons that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

LSB Industries (NYSE:LXU) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 24th. The conglomerate reported ($1.30) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.97) by ($0.33). The business had revenue of $73.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $79.71 million. LSB Industries had a negative return on equity of 18.17% and a negative net margin of 17.37%. On average, analysts expect LSB Industries to post $-2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NYSE LXU opened at $1.90 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $1.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.24. LSB Industries has a 52-week low of $1.18 and a 52-week high of $6.76. The company has a market cap of $53.91 million, a PE ratio of -0.55 and a beta of 3.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of LSB Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th.

LSB Industries Company Profile

LSB Industries, Inc manufactures and sells chemical products for the agricultural, mining, and industrial markets in the United States. It provides nitrogen-based fertilizers, such as ammonia, fertilizer grade ammonium nitrate (HDAN), and urea ammonia nitrate for fertilizer and fertilizer blends for corn and other crops, and NPK fertilizer blends applications.

