LSI Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:LYTS) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.05

LSI Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:LYTS) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, January 1st, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 4th will be paid a dividend of 0.05 per share by the construction company on Tuesday, May 12th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.27%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 1st.

LSI Industries has a dividend payout ratio of 1,000.0% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Research analysts expect LSI Industries to earn $0.33 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.20 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 60.6%.

Shares of NASDAQ LYTS traded up $0.01 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $6.12. The company had a trading volume of 9,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 207,720. The stock has a market cap of $150.28 million, a P/E ratio of 18.38, a PEG ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.69. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $4.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.56. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. LSI Industries has a 12 month low of $2.50 and a 12 month high of $7.30.

LSI Industries (NASDAQ:LYTS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 23rd. The construction company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $71.01 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $70.99 million. LSI Industries had a return on equity of 1.32% and a net margin of 2.76%. As a group, equities analysts predict that LSI Industries will post 0.11 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of LSI Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.50 price objective on the stock in a research note on Saturday. Roth Capital cut shares of LSI Industries from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $6.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $9.00 price objective on shares of LSI Industries in a research report on Friday, April 24th.

LSI Industries Inc provides corporate visual image solutions in the United States, Canada, Australia, and Latin America. It operates in three segments: Lighting, Graphics, and Technology. The Lighting segment manufactures and markets outdoor and indoor lighting and lighting controls for the commercial, industrial, and multi-site retail markets, including the petroleum/convenience store, quick-service, and automotive markets.

