Lululemon Athletica inc. (NASDAQ:LULU) Shares Bought by Calamos Advisors LLC

Calamos Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Lululemon Athletica inc. (NASDAQ:LULU) by 87.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 275,897 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 128,556 shares during the period. Calamos Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.21% of Lululemon Athletica worth $52,296,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in LULU. WCM Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica during the 4th quarter worth approximately $763,460,000. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,751,406 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $637,418,000 after buying an additional 26,073 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,311,432 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $303,559,000 after buying an additional 74,217 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica during the 4th quarter worth approximately $278,952,000. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 7.7% during the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,093,747 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $253,389,000 after buying an additional 78,484 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.72% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Dennis J. Wilson sold 35,489 shares of Lululemon Athletica stock in a transaction on Monday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.60, for a total transaction of $7,899,851.40. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 3,852 shares in the company, valued at approximately $857,455.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Dennis J. Wilson sold 258,592 shares of Lululemon Athletica stock in a transaction on Monday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.35, for a total transaction of $49,998,763.20. Following the sale, the director now owns 3,852 shares in the company, valued at $744,784.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 729,946 shares of company stock valued at $140,796,220. Corporate insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Lululemon Athletica stock opened at $224.47 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $27.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $192.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $218.42. Lululemon Athletica inc. has a 12-month low of $128.85 and a 12-month high of $266.20. The company has a current ratio of 2.91, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 26th. The apparel retailer reported $2.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.25 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.38 billion. Lululemon Athletica had a net margin of 16.22% and a return on equity of 39.88%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.85 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Lululemon Athletica inc. will post 4.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on LULU. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating and set a $200.00 price target on shares of Lululemon Athletica in a report on Friday, March 27th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating on shares of Lululemon Athletica in a report on Monday, March 30th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $195.00 to $225.00 in a report on Friday, March 27th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $148.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $310.00 price objective on shares of Lululemon Athletica in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $230.50.

lululemon athletica inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel and accessories for women, men, and female youth. It operates through two segments, Company-Operated Stores and Direct to Consumer. The company offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle and athletic activities, such as yoga, running, and training, as well as other sweaty pursuits; and athletic wear for female youth.

