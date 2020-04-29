Lundin Petroleum (OTCMKTS:LNDNF) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Berenberg Bank

Lundin Petroleum (OTCMKTS:LNDNF)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by stock analysts at Berenberg Bank in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on LNDNF. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Lundin Petroleum from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 16th. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Lundin Petroleum in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Lundin Petroleum from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy”.

Shares of OTCMKTS LNDNF traded up $1.38 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $23.53. The company had a trading volume of 53,827 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,980. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $28.67. Lundin Petroleum has a fifty-two week low of $13.83 and a fifty-two week high of $34.30.

Lundin Petroleum Company Profile

Lundin Petroleum AB (publ), an independent oil and gas company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas properties primarily in Norway. As of December 31, 2018, it had proved plus probable reserves of 745.4 million barrels of oil equivalent. Lundin Petroleum AB (publ) was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in Stockholm, Sweden.

