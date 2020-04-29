Macerich Co (NYSE:MAC) Short Interest Up 12.9% in April

Macerich Co (NYSE:MAC) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 30,540,000 shares, an increase of 12.9% from the March 31st total of 27,050,000 shares. Currently, 21.8% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 6,090,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 5.0 days.

In other news, CEO Hern Thomas E. O bought 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 27th. The shares were bought at an average price of $5.63 per share, for a total transaction of $112,600.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, President Edward C. Coppola bought 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 31st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $5.58 per share, for a total transaction of $139,500.00. Following the purchase, the president now owns 360,174 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,009,770.92. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have bought 210,365 shares of company stock worth $2,211,330. 1.73% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MAC. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Macerich by 591.0% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,223 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 1,046 shares in the last quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Macerich during the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. West Bancorporation Inc. acquired a new position in Macerich during the 4th quarter worth about $60,000. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. lifted its holdings in Macerich by 69.8% during the 4th quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 3,476 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $94,000 after buying an additional 1,429 shares during the period. Finally, Everett Harris & Co. CA acquired a new position in Macerich during the 1st quarter worth about $135,000.

A number of research firms have commented on MAC. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Macerich from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $29.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on shares of Macerich in a research note on Sunday, February 9th. Mizuho lowered Macerich from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Macerich from $18.00 to $16.96 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. Finally, SunTrust Banks decreased their price target on Macerich from $24.00 to $9.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.80.

Shares of NYSE MAC traded up $0.54 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $7.80. 11,458,935 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,849,711. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.84. Macerich has a twelve month low of $4.54 and a twelve month high of $40.37. The company has a market cap of $952.34 million, a PE ratio of 10.68 and a beta of 1.63. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.27.

Macerich (NYSE:MAC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.98 by ($0.79). Macerich had a net margin of 10.44% and a return on equity of 3.28%. The firm had revenue of $241.84 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $226.97 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.09 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Macerich will post 3.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 25.64%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 21st. Macerich’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 11.30%.

Macerich, an S&P 500 company, is a fully integrated, self-managed and self-administered real estate investment trust, which focuses on the acquisition, leasing, management, development and redevelopment of regional malls throughout the United States. Macerich currently owns 51 million square feet of real estate consisting primarily of interests in 47 regional shopping centers.

