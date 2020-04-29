MACOM Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:MTSI) Issues Q3 2020 After-Hours Earnings Guidance

MACOM Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:MTSI) issued an update on its third quarter 2020

After-Hours earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of 0.19-0.23 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.11. The company issued revenue guidance of $129-133 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $123.22 million.

Several research firms recently weighed in on MTSI. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on shares of MACOM Technology Solutions from $34.00 to $29.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. ValuEngine raised shares of MACOM Technology Solutions from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of MACOM Technology Solutions from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. BidaskClub raised shares of MACOM Technology Solutions from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on shares of MACOM Technology Solutions from $35.00 to $30.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $28.33.

Shares of MACOM Technology Solutions stock traded up $2.26 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $28.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 94,718 shares, compared to its average volume of 455,384. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $21.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.77. The firm has a market cap of $1.77 billion, a PE ratio of -4.46 and a beta of 1.98. MACOM Technology Solutions has a 52 week low of $12.33 and a 52 week high of $31.86. The company has a quick ratio of 3.21, a current ratio of 4.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.33.

MACOM Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:MTSI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The semiconductor company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $119.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $115.01 million. MACOM Technology Solutions had a negative net margin of 83.56% and a negative return on equity of 15.36%. MACOM Technology Solutions’s revenue was down 21.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.20 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that MACOM Technology Solutions will post -0.05 earnings per share for the current year.

In other MACOM Technology Solutions news, CFO John Kober sold 1,637 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.12, for a total transaction of $47,669.44. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 128,039 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,728,495.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 32.20% of the company’s stock.

MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs and manufactures analog radio frequency (RF), microwave, millimeterwave, and lightwave spectrum products in the United States, China, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company offers a portfolio of standard and custom devices, including integrated circuits, multi-chip modules, power pallets and transistors, diodes, amplifiers, switches and switch limiters, passive and active components, and subsystems for approximately 60 product lines.

