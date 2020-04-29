Macquarie Group Ltd. Acquires 7,160 Shares of OGE Energy Corp. (NYSE:OGE)

Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of OGE Energy Corp. (NYSE:OGE) by 27.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 33,660 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,160 shares during the quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd.’s holdings in OGE Energy were worth $1,497,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its position in OGE Energy by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,490,365 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $66,277,000 after acquiring an additional 8,548 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in OGE Energy during the fourth quarter worth $86,007,000. Pearl River Capital LLC bought a new stake in OGE Energy during the fourth quarter worth $576,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. raised its position in OGE Energy by 13.7% during the fourth quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 12,617 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $561,000 after acquiring an additional 1,523 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd raised its position in OGE Energy by 74.7% during the fourth quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 56,086 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,494,000 after acquiring an additional 23,981 shares in the last quarter. 66.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

OGE has been the topic of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their price objective on shares of OGE Energy from $42.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of OGE Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $37.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of OGE Energy from $34.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 3rd. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of OGE Energy from $38.00 to $28.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 26th. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded shares of OGE Energy from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $40.00 to $35.00 in a report on Monday, April 20th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.57.

OGE opened at $32.43 on Wednesday. OGE Energy Corp. has a twelve month low of $23.00 and a twelve month high of $46.43. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $30.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $40.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.94, a P/E/G ratio of 4.37 and a beta of 0.86.

OGE Energy (NYSE:OGE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The utilities provider reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.10). OGE Energy had a return on equity of 10.64% and a net margin of 19.43%. The firm had revenue of $472.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $540.31 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.27 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that OGE Energy Corp. will post 2.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 30th. Investors of record on Friday, April 10th will be given a dividend of $0.3875 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 8th. This represents a $1.55 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.78%. OGE Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 71.76%.

In related news, VP Andrea M. Dennis bought 1,010 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $31.51 per share, with a total value of $31,825.10. Following the completion of the acquisition, the vice president now owns 3,366 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $106,062.66. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 10.40% of the company’s stock.

OGE Energy Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy and energy services provider that provides physical delivery and related services for electricity and natural gas primarily in the south central United States. It operates in two segments, Electric Utility and Natural Gas Midstream Operations.

