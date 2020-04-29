Macquarie Group Ltd. Acquires 910 Shares of GALAPAGOS NV/S (NASDAQ:GLPG)

Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of GALAPAGOS NV/S (NASDAQ:GLPG) by 12.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,004 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 910 shares during the quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd.’s holdings in GALAPAGOS NV/S were worth $1,655,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Jane Street Group LLC increased its stake in GALAPAGOS NV/S by 60.4% during the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 95,602 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $19,773,000 after purchasing an additional 36,008 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado bought a new stake in GALAPAGOS NV/S during the 4th quarter worth approximately $17,486,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in GALAPAGOS NV/S during the 4th quarter worth approximately $14,478,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in GALAPAGOS NV/S during the 4th quarter worth approximately $13,636,000. Finally, Barclays PLC increased its stake in GALAPAGOS NV/S by 340.3% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 58,408 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $12,081,000 after purchasing an additional 45,143 shares in the last quarter. 11.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get GALAPAGOS NV/S alerts:

GLPG stock opened at $206.65 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 10.26 and a quick ratio of 10.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 86.46 and a beta of 1.37. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $190.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $203.72. GALAPAGOS NV/S has a fifty-two week low of $110.92 and a fifty-two week high of $274.03.

A number of research firms have weighed in on GLPG. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $298.00 price target (up previously from $188.00) on shares of GALAPAGOS NV/S in a research report on Monday, February 24th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $155.00 price target on shares of GALAPAGOS NV/S in a research report on Monday, April 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on GALAPAGOS NV/S from $205.00 to $200.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $302.00 price target (up previously from $205.00) on shares of GALAPAGOS NV/S in a research report on Monday, February 24th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald downgraded GALAPAGOS NV/S from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $187.00 to $192.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. GALAPAGOS NV/S presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $225.50.

About GALAPAGOS NV/S

Galapagos NV, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, discovers, develops, and commercializes novel medicines. Its clinical stage programs include filgotinib, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of rheumatoid arthritis and Crohn's disease, Phase 2/3 trials for ulcerative colitis, and Phase II trials for multiple additional indications; GLPG1690, an autotaxin inhibitor, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis; GLPG1972 that completed Phase 1b clinical trial for the treatment of osteoarthritis; and MOR106, which is in Phase II trials for atopic dermatitis patients.

Recommended Story: Inverted Yield Curve

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GLPG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for GALAPAGOS NV/S (NASDAQ:GLPG).

Receive News & Ratings for GALAPAGOS NV/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GALAPAGOS NV/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.